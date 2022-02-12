Commentary: Scandals plague frontrunners in South Korea's presidency race. Yet voters don't care

SEOUL: The leading candidate ahead of South Korea’s presidential election next month is neither a polished nor experienced politician.

He lacks a clear policy platform and has repeatedly become material for memes with his odd comments on the public stage.

In one of the most infamous cases, as he explained his reluctance to take part in televised debates, he ruefully asked, to no one in particular: "Am I a fool?“.

BIZZARE AND PECULIAR

Yoon Seok-yeol, who represents the main opposition conservative People Power Party, made his name as a public prosecutor and has been in politics for less than a year. Yet since coming on the political scene, Yoon has been mired in a series of gaffes, the more serious of which have undermined his image as a man committed to fairness and principle.

He stands accused of having used his authority as a prosecutor to dole out political favours and meddle in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Yoon also defended his wife, Kim Keon-hee, after she was found to have lied on her resume to inflate her accomplishments when applying for a teaching position at two local universities.

More recently, recordings of phone conversations between Kim and a reporter surfaced in which she claimed that as president, her husband would jail any journalist who criticised him.

She also suggested that conservatives are able to avoid sexual assault allegations because they “pay to do it” in January. “MeToo incidents occur because men don’t pay,” she was quoted as saying, before apologising for her blunder.