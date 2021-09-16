Commentary: A home in Seoul shouldn’t be this unaffordable

A FRONTIER IN THE PROPERTY WAR

Yet, even with all these factors working against it, Changsin has this year emerged as a frontier in the city’s fierce battle for affordable housing, as officials begin looking for sites to host apartments even in the most unlikely neighborhoods.

City officials have picked Changsin and a few other underdeveloped areas to build new housing developments to ease the supply crunch and respond to the fervent demand for more homes in Seoul.

But before these projects can move ahead, residents who already own property in those areas have to agree how to proceed.

Such projects are complicated, as many tenants who own their units may dig in their heels and try to negotiate a higher sale price over the long term, while some wish to sell quickly and others not at all.

The news has also led residents, local authorities and developers into a heated debate over how to change the area, and to what extent existing residents should be compensated with market prices reflecting how much units in the new developments might cost.

There are also questions over how much financial and logistical support should be given to residents wishing to continue staying in the neighbourhood or find alternative housing elsewhere.

Before turning to areas like Changsin, authorities even considered converting hotels, golf courses and military bases into residential developments and building homes on designated green space, an idea that proved so unpopular it was quickly abandoned. Residents have also opposed plans to build houses on public park space elsewhere in the city.