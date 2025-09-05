Commentary: Donald Trump wants more than gifts and flattery from US partners

SINGAPORE: Over the past two weeks, the world has seen Washington treat two key Asian partners very differently. But they ultimately lead to the same insight about United States President Donald Trump.

Gifts and flattery can help to buy Mr Trump’s favour, but what he really wants is for countries to meet all his demands. Anything less than complete capitulation could trigger a furious reaction.

Despite initial worries of a “potentially explosive” meeting between Mr Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, the two leaders were all smiles before the cameras. “We really sort of need each other”, Mr Trump told the press.

In comparison, Mr Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India, tied with Brazil for the highest rate in the world. He and his officials claim that the tariffs are punishment for India’s continued importation of Russian oil, which helps Moscow to finance its war in Ukraine.

Despite this claim, Mr Trump’s ire ostensibly hinges on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to acknowledge Mr Trump’s claim that he played a key role in facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.