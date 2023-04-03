Commentary: For South Korea, rapprochement with Japan is a sensible but unpopular move

BUSAN: The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, travelled to Tokyo on Mar 16 to meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The meeting has been hailed, particularly in the Western media, as a breakthrough. Japan and South Korea have long been estranged despite their similarities. Both are liberal democracies allied to the United States. Both fear the rise of an authoritarian China and the spiralling nuclear and missile programmes of North Korea.

But persistent disagreements on Japan’s imperial domination of Korea, from 1910 to 1945, have separated the two. South Korean nationalism is deeply anti-Japanese. Japanese imperial behavior was harsh, and South Korea has sought apologies and contrition for decades.

Japanese elites have long danced around a full admission of wartime behavior. The result has been geopolitical distance between the two despite shared strategic concerns.

RAPPROCHEMENT IS THE RIGHT STRATEGIC MOVE

Yoon appears to be reevaluating that distance. It is he who proposed the current deal, which led to the recent trip. Yoon has yet to make a major address about the rapprochement, but it appears that he and his conservative administration believe China and North Korea are now so threatening that South Korea should concede on historical issues in the interest of strategic cooperation with Japan.