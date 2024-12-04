Snap Insight: South Korea President Yoon’s martial law attempt was an inept semi-coup

BUSAN, South Korea: Late on Tuesday night (Dec 3), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. This was an enormous shock, a radical step no one in the government had mentioned or discussed at all. Much of the public’s initial response was disbelief and confusion.

Even when North Korea launched dangerous attacks on South Korea – such as in 2010, when it sank a South Korean warship and killed 46 sailors – civilian rule was retained. The last time soldiers patrolled South Korea’s streets was back in the 1980s, when the country was a military dictatorship.

Yet, it appears that Mr Yoon took this step for absurd reasons when there was no national security crisis. Instead, he was apparently frustrated that the opposition-dominated parliament sought to impeach his appointees, block his budget and investigate his wife. The reasoning is still vague; Mr Yoon’s motives may be clearer in the coming days.