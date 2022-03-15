Commentary: Can South Korea’s new president heal the divisions that helped him get elected?

SEOUL: The numbers that came out of South Korea’s presidential election this week paint a picture of a country divided in more ways than one.

The electorate was split almost exactly down the middle between conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and Lee Jae-myung of the left-leaning Democratic Party. Yoon eked out a victory over Lee by less than 1 per cent of the vote, the slimmest margin in South Korea’s democratic history.

Unsurprisingly, South Koreans voted along age, gender and regional lines.

Voters aged 60 and older backed Yoon, whose pledges to get tough on North Korea and invigorate the economy appear to have appealed to this demographic who enjoyed the boom times of the 1980s.

Old regional loyalties also run deep – the agricultural southwest tends to vote liberal while the industrial southeast skews conservative. Despite years of efforts to overcome these divisions, regional differences remain starkly pronounced this election, with Lee winning huge majorities in traditional liberal strongholds and Yoon dominating conservative heartlands.

To be clear, these divisions aren’t new. South Korea has long been a society characterised by competing group loyalties along these lines. But a common thread in political discourse has been the need to transcend these dividing factors and come together to address shared goals of peace and prosperity.

Since his victory, Yoon has said all the right things. “We have to join hands and unite into one for the people and the country”, he declared in his acceptance speech.

Lee gracefully conceded defeat, urging Yoon to “overcome divisions and conflicts”.