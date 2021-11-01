Commentary: South Korea handled COVID-19 pretty well. So why do people trust each other less?

VANCOUVER: South Korea was well prepared and acted rapidly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

It pioneered new methods of aggressive COVID-19 containment while avoiding a national lockdown, a hard border, or overly disruptive lifestyle measures.

As a result, South Korea has suffered just 54 deaths per million as of Oct 23. This contrasts with a world average death rate of 628 per million.

Paradoxically, South Korean society is coming out of the crisis in 2021 more fragmented and divided.

SOUTH KOREA TACKLED COVID-19 PRETTY WELL

The primary roots of the success of many East Asian countries in mitigating COVID-19 lay in institutional strengths. As early as Jan 22, 2020, South Korea triggered its centralised emergency response committee.

Its first test kits were available on Jan 31, 2020, and massive mask production was activated in early February 2020. South Korea relied on aggressive quarantine and contact-tracing measures, including mandatory data-sharing.