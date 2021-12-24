Commentary: Singapore travellers who postponed their Seoul VTL holiday made a sound decision

SEOUL: The South Korea-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) was a cause for guarded optimism when it launched in November.

The governments of the two countries agreed that vaccinated visitors could travel between the two countries without having to quarantine, provided that they test negative for COVID-19.

The VTL aimed to cautiously restart tourism, and take a step toward restoring the comforts put on hold during the pandemic. Having to remain in a hotel for days without going outside – the norm for pandemic-era travel - would make almost all trips pointless.

The VTL was highly anticipated. It was not only a chance for people from both counties to take a sorely needed holiday but also an experiment other countries were watching for replicable steps on how to safely crack open the travel envelop.

SINGAPORE-SOUTH KOREA VACCINATED TRAVEL LANE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED

Before 2020, travel between South Korea and Singapore was uncomplicated, with major airlines from both countries operating daily flights.

South Korea was alluring to many Singaporeans who enjoyed the K-drama and K-pop culture, while South Koreans could travel to Singapore to seek refuge from their chilly winters, while checking out Instagrammable destinations like the Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Pre-pandemic, South Korea was the ninth biggest source of incoming tourists to Singapore, with 646,000 tourists in 2019.