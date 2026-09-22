Commentary: Why the world’s hottest stock market is a national liability

THE "KOREA DISCOUNT"

South Korea’s stocks continue to trade at a steep discount to the rest of the world. This was long attributed to the cyclical nature of its leading industries, as well as the weak corporate governance of its large “chaebol” conglomerates. Recent reforms have attempted to address these flaws, including steps to limit the voting power of families that own them, make their directors beholden to shareholders rather than the company, and offer more protection to minority owners.

But the “Korea discount” endures, with extreme price swings continuing to scare away serious investors. The government is part of the solution, and the problem. Alongside market-boosting reforms, the authorities have promoted speculation in ways that are perhaps particularly surprising for a leftwing leader like President Lee Jae-myung.

Campaigning in 2025, Lee followed in the steps of several recent presidents by promising to eliminate the Korea discount, and setting an aggressive target for the benchmark KOSPI index, which he promised to double in his first five years. That helped juice a rally so strong, it would shatter his “KOSPI 5000” target in a matter of months.

Lee’s administration also opened the gates to risk-takers, allowing retail investors to buy into leveraged ETFs that hold single stocks like SK Hynix and Samsung, the semiconductor giants that drive the market - and its volatility. Lee sent another strong buy signal to the public by selling his own apartment with a plan to plough the proceeds into ETFs. When the market swoon came this summer, it was amplified by the unravelling of those heavily leveraged retail bets.

Even after its 35 per cent fall, the South Korean market was still nearly three times higher than at the start of the rally early last year but with prices swinging off the charts. In the past 12 months, volatility in Korea rose to a level exceeded just four times since records began in the 1980s, with all four episodes hitting emerging markets - Nigeria, Turkey, Brazil and Greece - in years shaken by financial crises.