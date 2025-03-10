Commentary: South Korea braces for a tougher Trump on trade and US military protection

BUSAN: President Donald Trump last week singled out South Korea as an example of countries taking advantage of the United States, warning of higher tariffs and signalling that he may push for Seoul to pay more for US forces stationed there.

“China’s average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher … And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea,” Mr Trump said during his speech to Congress.

The US-South Korea relationship is characterised by two things Mr Trump dislikes in US allies: A trade surplus in the ally’s favour, and a costly US defence commitment.

South Korea routinely runs a trade surplus with the US - meaning that it exports more to the US than it imports. In 2024, that surplus was US$66 billion; in 2023, it was US$51 billion. The US also stations 28,500 soldiers and their dependents on a string of bases across the peninsula.

Mr Trump will almost certainly demand that the surplus goes down and the cost for US military protection goes up. In his first term, he made these demands too, threatening to pull US troops if South Korea did not pay US$5 billion under a defence cost-sharing deal.

South Korea balked at that huge increase (in 2019, South Korea paid US$924 million), hoping that Mr Trump would lose the election in 2020 so that it could negotiate with more internationalist-minded Joe Biden. That approach worked, but the new cost-sharing agreement, in which South Korea has agreed to pay 1.52 trillion won (US$1 billion), does not go into effect until 2026, giving Mr Trump all year to renege on it.

As it is, during his presidential campaign in October, Mr Trump escalated his rhetoric, calling South Korea a “money machine” and saying it should be paying US$10 billion for US troops.