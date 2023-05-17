Commentary: Why so many South Korean women are refusing to date, marry or have kids

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana: South Korea finds itself embroiled in an all-out gender war - and it keeps getting worse.

The animosity between South Korean men and women has reached a point where some women are outright refusing to date, marry and have kids with men - a phenomenon known as the 4B movement.

As a Korean feminist scholar living in the United States, I’ve followed this gender war from afar as I conducted research on contemporary Korean gender politics.

However, I also became embroiled in it myself after my research on Korean masculinity was published by CNN.

The article described foreign women who travelled to Korea after becoming enamoured with the idea of dating Korean men from watching Korean television dramas. I pointed out that since the tourists’ fantasies were based on fictional characters, some of them ended up disappointed with the Korean men they dated in real life.

The article was about racial politics and masculine ideals. But some Korean readers thought that I was simply criticising Korean men for not being romantic and handsome enough. One enraged Korean man commented that I was an “ugly feminist".