Commentary: What can Southeast Asia do about all this COVID-19 waste?

SYDNEY: For the last couple of years, virtually every news feed or broadcast has included images of mask-clad people or health workers suited up as protection from COVID-19.

While the images might be ephemeral, those masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), along with used test kits and discarded vaccine syringes, are very real.

They eventually have to be disposed of and that is causing a problem across Asia, contributing substantially to the cost that the COVID-19 crisis has already generated.

A recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that 87,000 tonnes of PPE were delivered by the United Nations globally between March 2020 and November 2021. Concerns are that the vast majority of the mainly plastic-based outfits and protective supplies will end up as waste.

A 2020 report from Oceans Asia, referenced by the WHO in its summary, noted there were 1.5 billion dumped face masks in the world’s seas and oceans during the early stages of the pandemic.

Add to this around 140 million used test kits, alone equating to 2,600 tonnes of mainly plastic waste, and the 144,000 tonnes of syringes, needles and packaging from 8 billion vaccine doses already administered, and the waste pile seems overwhelming.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak is effectively emphasising already existing problems around waste management, marine and waterway pollution and stockpiles of imported rubbish, noting the worldwide spread of COVID-19 is “connected with many other challenges that countries face”.