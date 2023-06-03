Commentary: Southeast Asia’s new imperative to confront brutal heat

Decarbonising the global economy is the only lasting answer to global warming, but meanwhile countries must invest in climate proofing and resilience building. Nothing short of a multi-pronged response across energy security, food security and public health will suffice.

COOLING AMID RISING ENERGY DEMAND

Southeast Asia symbolises the “super wickedness” of climate change in that short-term responses can worsen the problem over time. Extreme temperatures bring about more demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration, which in turn causes the burning of more fossil fuels for energy.

Vietnam, for instance, is switching off street lights and factory operations at off-peak hours, in anticipation of the ongoing heatwave putting a strain on the national grid.

Plans to implement green cooling solutions need to be stepped up across Southeast Asia. Where urban sprawl has replaced vegetation, heat is trapped by concrete and asphalt in buildings and roads during the day, then released at night, resulting in the urban heat island effect.

As part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the country is implementing sustainable cooling solutions, such as distributed district cooling in Tampines. In this more energy-efficient system, chilled water is generated in a central cooling plant, then piped to various buildings through an underground network to provide air conditioning.

Besides such technology, street

trees, urban forests and