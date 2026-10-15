Commentary: Southeast Asian economies are growing amid the Iran war but inflation pains the poor

SINGAPORE: The Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since the US attacked Iran on Feb 28. The duration of the closure has caused unparalleled disruption to supplies of all forms of energy sources and their derivatives. Sharp rises in the prices of oil and gas have spread widely, fuelling inflation.

Southeast Asia relies on the Gulf region for more than half of its crude oil imports, with the shares for the Philippines and Vietnam exceeding 90 per cent. Seven months later and with no end in sight, it is timely to take stock of how the region is faring economically, and to assess the efficacy of policies implemented to mitigate costs.

The macroeconomic transmission mechanism for energy-importing countries (all except Brunei and Malaysia) starts with a terms-of-trade deterioration, as import prices rise relative to export prices. This immediately strains the balance of payments, reflecting a decline in the overall condition of a country’s international trade and investment flows and currency reserves.

The ongoing turmoil has also drained fiscal resources as imported energy bills and social subsidies balloon. After seven months, the poorer countries, especially the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor Leste face dwindling foreign exchange reserves that limit their capacity to import.

Local currencies can come under pressure to depreciate, which raises import prices and can exacerbate inflation. A vicious cycle can ensue, culminating in stagflation – the double jeopardy of economic stagnation and higher unemployment alongside higher inflation.