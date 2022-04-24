Commentary: Space is splitting along lines of power and rivalries on Earth

MONTGOMERY, Alabama: Even during times of conflict on the ground, space has historically been an arena of collaboration among nations.

But trends in the past decade suggest that the nature of cooperation in space is shifting, and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted these changes.

In research on power distributions in space – who the main players are, what capabilities they possess and whom they decide to cooperate with – some scholars predict a future in which single states pursue various levels of dominance, while others foresee a scenario in which commercial entities bring nations together.

But the future may be different. In the past few years, groups of nations with similar strategic interests on Earth have come together to further their interests in space, forming “space blocs”.

FROM STATE-LED SPACE EFFORTS TO SPACE BLOCS

The United States and the Soviet Union dominated space activities during the Cold War. Despite tensions on the ground, both acted carefully to avoid causing crises and even cooperated on a number of projects in space.

As more countries developed their own space agencies, several international collaborative groups emerged. These include the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems.

In 1975, 10 European nations founded the European Space Agency. In 1998, the US and Russia joined efforts to build the International Space Station, which is now supported by 15 countries. These multinational ventures were primarily focused on scientific collaboration and data exchange.