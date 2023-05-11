Commentary: Pregnancy in outer space - A leap too far?

SINGAPORE: If humans are to survive as a species, the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking once argued, at some point we will need to make our home among the stars because the Earth will one day be engulfed by the Sun.

More imminent threats to humanity’s survival include nuclear or biological war, runaway artificial intelligence, and climate change.

The colonisation of the Earth’s Moon, followed by Mars, is a current ambition of government agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the China National Space Administration, and private organisations such as SpaceX.

Next month, four volunteers will begin a year locked in a 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat, as part of efforts by NASA to send humans to the red planet as early as the 2030s.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, sees 2029 as the earliest date humans might first step on Mars. The Starship test, and explosion, last month were part of his attempt at making that happen.