Commentary: The new space race could turn science fiction into reality

NEW YORK: The last few years have been marked by trade wars and hot wars. This year may bring with it star wars, as space - the “final economic frontier” - becomes the focus of a global race for dominance by both public and private actors.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Orbital ATK, ViaSat, SES, OneWeb and more than 10,000 other commercial space companies have grown over the past two decades into a burgeoning sector known as “new space", dedicated to growing private space access and space station servicing to satellite operations, defence technology, data analytics and even more speculative areas like space tourism, manufacturing and asteroid mining.

SpaceX is the best known new space player, having launched thousands of satellites for both public and private use. Musk’s Starlink service has kept the Ukrainian Internet up and running even as Russian forces shut down other telecommunications. But it has also become a potential target for Moscow’s military, even as Musk haggled with the Pentagon over the cost of keeping the Ukrainians online.

This underscores a growing debate over who should control the space economy, which was worth US$469 billion in 2021, according to the non-profit Space Foundation, and is predicted by the Bank of America to be a US$1.4 trillion industry by 2030.

Revenues in the commercial space sector were up 6.4 per cent from 2020, according to the Space Foundation’s 2022 Space Report, with much of the growth driven by a 19 per cent increase in government spending on military and civilian space programmes (India’s spending was up 36 per cent, followed by China’s at 23 per cent and 18 per cent in the United States).