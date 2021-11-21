Commentary: Space tourism by 2024 a growing possibility in China

HONG KONG: By all indications, space will become affordable within the next 15 to 20 years.

Many people alive today will have a real chance of travelling to space in their lifetimes - whether a sub-orbital flight to the edge of space or lifting off to the Moon, to Mars or somewhere in between.

Space tourism hit an important milestone this year when Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX all sent their first batch of tourists to space, marking the beginning of commercialised spaceflight and the dawn of space tourism.

For now, space travel remains beyond most people's price range. A 90-minute suborbital trip aboard the Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo costs US$450,000. Even then, the company already has a waiting list of over 600.

But this fare is expected to drop by at least half in the next 10 to 15 years, just as airfares halved between 1978 and 2010 when air travel proliferated.

As space tourism expands and the costs continue to drop, the price of a space ticket could fall to as low as US$40,000 in the next decade, making this once-in-a-lifetime experience affordable to many more, not just the billionaires.