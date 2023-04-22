Commentary: SpaceX Starship first flight test ended in an explosion, but it was a successful failure

MONTGOMERY, Alabama: On Thursday (Apr 20), a new SpaceX rocket called Starship exploded over the Gulf of Mexico three minutes into its first flight ever. SpaceX is calling the test launch a success, despite the fiery end result.

As a space policy expert, I agree that the “rapid unscheduled disassembly” - the term SpaceX uses when its rockets explode - was a very successful failure.

This launch was the first fully integrated test of SpaceX’s new Starship. Starship is the most powerful rocket ever developed and is designed to be fully reusable. It is made of two different stages, or sections. The first stage, called Super Heavy, is a collection of 33 individual engines and provides more than twice the thrust of a Saturn V, the rocket that sent astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s.

The first stage is designed to get the rocket to about 65km above Earth. Once Super Heavy’s job is done, it is supposed to separate from the rest of the craft and land safely back on the surface to be used again.

At that point the second stage, called the Starship spacecraft, is supposed to ignite its own engines to carry the payload - whether people, satellites or anything else - into orbit.