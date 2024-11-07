Commentary: Spain’s flooding tragedy is a small taste of what climate change has in store

LONDON: There’s no disguising the floods in Spain as anything other than a jaw-droppingly extreme weather event. The worst affected areas saw more than 400 litres of rain per square metre fall in just eight hours on Oct 29. As rescue and clean-up missions continue, the carnage is a small taste of what climate change has in store for us.

The death toll has surpassed 200, a number that’s likely to increase as relief efforts continue. A rapid partial analysis of the deluge by World Weather Attribution, an academic collaboration examining extreme meteorological events, estimates that human-caused climate change made the rainfall about 12 per cent heavier and doubled the likelihood of a storm of such intensity.

There’s justified rage over a slow response from the Spanish authorities, along with conflicting accounts of the timing of alerts.

The civil protection agency in the Valencia region failed to send an alert to residents' phones until after 8pm, by which point some streets were already underwater and people in grave danger. Maribel Albalat, the mayor of Paiporta, a town in the affected region, described the situation as “a trap” because many residents decided to enter underground garages at the worst possible time in an effort to move their cars to higher ground.

Rather than taking responsibility for mistakes, leaders of regional and central governments are pointing fingers at each other. When Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI finally visited Paiporta, the reception was hostile.