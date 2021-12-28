Commentary: Forget picking a career specialisation. Being a generalist is a lot more fulfilling

SINGAPORE: There is a traditional job interview question I’ve never known how to answer: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

The truth is it’s impossible to confidently predict even the next five months.

Beyond not wanting to pigeonhole myself, I find it hard to commit to one area of interest, and often long to learn a breadth of skills outside my job scope or take on several diverse assignments at once to challenge myself and satiate my curiosity about varied topics.

While many of my peers in journalism eventually choose a beat to focus on, from politics to education, I have zero intention of doing that. I’ve written about beauty, travel, fashion, physical and mental health, education, social issues, sustainability, politics, career and food, to name some — and I enjoy not knowing what I’ll do next.

Off work, I occasionally help friends with projects in other sectors, from F&B to filmmaking to non-profit work.

To me, becoming a specialist sounds like a recipe for tedium. But while I see curiosity as my superpower, some would call it my kryptonite.

In a world where “jack of all trades, master of none” is used to undermine people who would rather remain generalists, intentionally not picking a specialisation can feel like one might lose out in the long run in developing a fulfilling and rewarding career.

ARE SPECIALISTS REALLY BETTER?

Practice makes perfect - that is, 10,000 hours of practice. Popularised by Malcolm Gladwell in his book, Outliers: The Story of Success, this common rule of thumb is used to explain how people can attain mastery in their given field.

But while the 10,000-hour rule has since been debunked for several reasons, because quality of practice hours matters more than quantity of practice hours, its essence remains: To excel at something, you have to commit to deeply honing it.