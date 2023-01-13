Commentary: The quicker SPH Media clears the air, the better

SINGAPORE: It has been several days since SPH Media admitted on Monday (Jan 9) that daily circulation numbers of its titles - which include The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao - had been inflated.

The quicker SPH Media and the authorities address the questions raised by the recent revelations, the better.

The longer the silence, the greater the levels of speculation and misinformation that will circulate.

First, a quick recap of the situation. SPH Media is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee that was hived off from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in December 2021.

It has been in the spotlight this week because of news that an internal audit in March 2022 revealed that SPH Media’s circulation figures between September 2020 and March 2022 had been inflated by 10 to 12 per cent.

Among the practices uncovered were that lapsed contracts continued to be counted in circulation data, some subscriptions were double-counted and destroyed copies were included.

Perhaps most disturbing was the revelation that a project account was injected with additional funding over a period of time to purchase fictitious circulation.