Commentary: English subtitles don’t do justice to Squid Game and the 'untranslatable'

SYDNEY: There is no question that Squid Game has become a global sensation.

Since its release, the nine-episode survival drama has topped Netflix’s charts in 90 countries and has become the most-watched show in Netflix history.

As the global popularity of the Korean thriller continues to grow, there have been debates over the quality of the English subtitle translation, particularly on social media.

Many people who claim to be English-Korean bilinguals argue the translation does not do justice to the brilliantly written stories, clever dialogue and script.

Some even argue that if you have watched the show in English, you haven’t really watched it at all.

SUBTITLING KOREAN IS NOT EASY

The ongoing debates on the English subtitles of Squid Game are missing some important elements.

Not many people know the difference between translation and interpreting. To put it simply, translation refers to rendering of written texts from one language into another, whereas interpreting refers to spoken language.

Subtitling falls between translation and interpreting, because a subtitler listens to spoken language just as an interpreter does and translates the oral language into written form for viewers.