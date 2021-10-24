Commentary: Squid Game violence has crept into online content targeting young children

MELBOURNE: The dystopian South Korean horror series Squid Game has become Netflix’s most watched TV series, but it is quickly becoming as controversial as it is popular.

The latest controversy to arise around Squid Game, restricted to viewers over the age of 15 in Australia, relates to the interest it has sparked amongst young children. This includes warnings from an Australian school that children as young as six are recreating games featured in the dark and gory hit show.

A council in Southern England recently sent an email to parents urging them to “be vigilant” after receiving reports “young people are copying games and violence” from the show. In Australia, similar warnings have been issued by educators in Sydney and Western Australia.

In Squid Game, characters compete for a cash prize by participating in challenges that augment classic Korean children’s games, with the “losers” being killed at the end of each round.

Further emphasising the show’s twisted take on child’s play, these games are staged in highly stylised arenas, such as an adult scale children’s playground. After each challenge, these traditional children’s play spaces tend to be left soaked in blood and littered with piles of corpses.

PERVASIVE PRESENCE ON YOUTUBE AND TIKTOK

While the recent warnings urge parents not to let their children watch the violent show, their awareness more likely relates to its pervasive presence on social media, which has extended to viral content on TikTok and YouTube, popular with teenagers and children.