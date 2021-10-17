Commentary: Why everyone is talking about Squid Game and identifying with it

SINGAPORE: Imagine if Quentin Tarantino devised a deadly competition to be played on sets from a classic Stanley Kubrick film in costumes designed by a demented Teletubby given free rein in an Adidas factory — and you have Squid Game.

The nine-part series sees several hundred desperate Koreans gradually whither in numbers as they compete at seemingly innocent but high-stakes children’s games — where losing means instant execution, but the ultimate prize could guarantee a lifetime of comfort.

Speaking at a conference in late September, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed Squid Game was “number one in the world, like, everywhere in the world”.

There’s “a very good chance (Squid Game) is going to be our biggest show ever,” he added of the show, which at the time of this commentary’s writing, had been watched by more than 111 million households worldwide, according to Netflix’s claims.

With a cast featuring local stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, it was little surprise Squid Game became Netflix’s most streamed show in Korea within 48 hours of release. More remarkably, the show also rose rapidly up the charts in numerous other countries, taking less than a week to hit number one internationally.