Commentary: Sri Lankans seem to think their economic crisis was caused by China's 'debt-trap diplomacy'

MUMBAI: The island nation of Sri Lanka is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises it’s ever seen. It has just defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time since its independence, and the country’s 22 million people are facing crippling 12-hour power cuts and an extreme scarcity of food, fuel and other essential items, such as medicines.

Inflation is at an all-time high of 17.5 per cent, with prices of food items such as a kilogram of rice soaring to 500 Sri Lankan rupees (US$1.56) when it would normally cost around 80 rupees (US$0.25). Amid shortages, one 400g packet of milk powder is reported to cost over 250 rupees (US$0.78), when it usually costs around 60 rupees (US$0.19).

On Apr 1, President Gotabaya Rajpaksha declared a state of emergency. In less than a week, he withdrew it following massive protests by angry citizens over the government’s handling of the crisis.

The country relies on the import of many essential items including petrol, food items and medicines. Most countries will keep foreign currencies on hand in order to trade for these items, but a shortage of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka is being blamed for the sky-high prices.

IS SRI LANKA CRISIS BECAUSE OF CHINA RELATIONS?

Many believe that Sri Lanka’s economic relations with China are the main driver behind the crisis. The United States has called this phenomenon “debt-trap diplomacy”.

This is where a creditor country or institution extends debt to a borrowing nation to increase the lender’s political leverage – if the borrower extends itself and cannot pay the money back, they are at the creditor’s mercy.