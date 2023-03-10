Commentary: Can respected Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani campaign all the way to the top?

SYDNEY: Last month, a young man jumped into his Jeep Rubicon, picked up a friend and drove out to South Jakarta where he allegedly beat another young man so badly he was hospitalised in a coma. What initially seemed to be an especially violent incident among the capital’s young elite has since exploded into an anti-corruption crackdown.

It has also sparked fresh calls for Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who returned to the Cabinet under a President Joko Widodo shake-up in 2016, to take her brand of zero-tolerance on corruption nation-wide - perhaps even as far as seeking a top job for herself in next year’s election. But could she do it?

The alleged suspect in the assault case is the son of tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo, himself facing a second anti-corruption investigation, and his son’s ostentatious display of wealth didn’t go down well online. There were calls for a boycott on paying taxes this year - with a deadline of Mar 31 for returns, the threats appeared particularly hairy for the minister.

Under a lesser head, the scandal may have threatened to blow up their leadership - but not for Sri Mulyani Indrawati. She quickly vowed to sanction the official, and others who have since come under scrutiny, and promised a crackdown.

FULL CIRCLE FOR SRI MULYANI

It’s a full-circle moment for the US and Indonesian-educated economist. During Sri Mulyani’s first stint as finance minister in 2005 under president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, she took on corruption and mismanagement in the tax directorate in reforms that eventually saw foreign investment near double within a year.

“Yet what was good for investors and Indonesian workers didn’t win Ms Sri Mulyani many friends,” the Wall Street Journal put it five years later when she left the Cabinet to join the World Bank as a managing director.