Commentary: Here’s why I’m staying home this holiday season
Even as people in Singapore jet off to Japan, South Korea and Europe, others would much rather have a simple break without stressing about large crowds and catching COVID-19, says Vivian Teo.
SINGAPORE: There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t see in my social media feed photos of friends touring theme parks in Japan, slurping jjigae in South Korea and relaxing in Bali resorts.
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and border controls in several countries, it’s no surprise that many are heading out of Singapore, even if it’s just for a day trip to neighbouring Malaysia. It’s clear that many of us miss travelling, having been cooped up in Singapore the past few years.
My family and I are no exception. We miss travelling too, having been used to holidaying overseas during the June and December school holidays.
However, despite the allure of good food in our neighbouring countries or the snowscapes of Europe, we have chosen to stay in Singapore this holiday.
LINGERING COVID-19 CONCERNS
There are a few reasons why we have decided to give travelling a miss this year. One of them is we don’t feel safe to do so yet, at least not during this holiday season.
The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in many countries has allowed life to return to normal in these countries but it doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is no longer a concern.
Popular tourist destinations including Australia, Japan, South Korea, France and Germany, have recently warned of new COVID-19 waves or are experiencing rising cases.
The dry and cold conditions of winter season tend to aid the spread of respiratory illness including COVID-19. The World Health Organization highlighted in December the early start of the flu season in the European region while noting COVID-19 is still a threat.
Travelling during this period carries its risk. Aircraft passengers are up to three times more likely to catch COVID-19 during a flight due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, said Dr David Powell, physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, late last year.
No doubt one can also catch COVID-19 in Singapore. Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said earlier in December that more COVID-19 infections are expected amid an increase in year-end travel and more people enjoying the festivities.
But Singapore does feel comparatively safer. Many here continue to wear masks when out though it is no longer mandatory to do so. In contrast, mask-wearing has become uncommon in certain countries.
After taking everything into consideration – including the fact that my family and I have not recently caught COVID-19 and that we live with my elderly parents – we have decided the risk of catching COVID-19 from travelling is a risk we shouldn’t take for now and instead, err on the side of caution this holiday season.
HIGH PRICES, LARGE CROWDS
Another travel deterrent is the high airfares resulting from all the pent-up demand.
The cost of plane tickets varies with when you book and when you’re travelling but it’s safe to say airfares are definitely not cheap this holiday season.
In October, the prices of one-way air tickets from Singapore to Seoul surged by as much as 78 per cent for year-end travel compared to 2019. Roundtrip fares to South Korea on full-service carriers Korean Air and Singapore Airlines cost at least S$1,263 and S$1,924 respectively. That’s substantial for a family of four like us.
Fares from Singapore to the Philippines have gone up by 70 per cent, while it costs about 47 per cent more to fly to Thailand.
A friend, who is headed for Fukuoka, Japan with her family this December, noted that airfares – which she booked a month ago – are easily 30 per cent higher than pre-pandemic times.
With everyone rushing to travel, popular tourist destinations can also be expected to be crowded. We hesitated to head to Johor Bahru after hearing stories of nightmarish queues at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.
One friend shared he took seven hours to reach Melaka by bus, where three to four hours were spent being stuck at the Singapore-Malaysia customs due to long queues.
TAKING IT SLOW
Work commitments, health concerns and my elder daughter taking the PSLE had meant a hurried and harried year for my family.
My family and I much rather take it slow this holiday season, free from worries about large crowds, catching COVID-19 and travel hassles. We opted for a staycation and to visit local attractions, which remain fresh and interesting for us because we haven’t been out and about a lot this year.
Tourists are returning to Singapore and it can get crowded at local attractions too. But if you visit attractions on weekdays instead of weekends, the crowd is thinner. During our weekday staycation, we had the resort pool almost all to ourselves on most days.
I have a few friends who are staying put in Singapore this school holiday for the same reasons, although we seem to be in the minority. A friend who took her children to Sentosa on a weekday told me how quiet it was at the beach and that now was the time to enjoy Singapore while other tourist destinations abroad are packed with people.
The pandemic has taught me and my family to appreciate and be grateful for the simple joys of life. Travelling can wait, although hopefully not for long – my husband and I have promised the children we’ll visit Japan next year.
For now, we are happy and content to stay on our little island.
After a family outing to Wild Wild Wet, my 10-year-old exclaimed before going to bed, “Today was such a fun day!”. That reminded me that sometimes, it’s not the destination but the company that matters.
Whether you’re spending the holiday in Singapore or overseas, here’s to an enjoyable holiday season spent with loved ones and delightful company.
Vivian Teo was a financial journalist for 14 years. She is now a mother-of-two and children’s book author.