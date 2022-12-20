Commentary: Here’s why I’m staying home this holiday season

SINGAPORE: There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t see in my social media feed photos of friends touring theme parks in Japan, slurping jjigae in South Korea and relaxing in Bali resorts.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and border controls in several countries, it’s no surprise that many are heading out of Singapore, even if it’s just for a day trip to neighbouring Malaysia. It’s clear that many of us miss travelling, having been cooped up in Singapore the past few years.

My family and I are no exception. We miss travelling too, having been used to holidaying overseas during the June and December school holidays.

However, despite the allure of good food in our neighbouring countries or the snowscapes of Europe, we have chosen to stay in Singapore this holiday.

LINGERING COVID-19 CONCERNS

There are a few reasons why we have decided to give travelling a miss this year. One of them is we don’t feel safe to do so yet, at least not during this holiday season.