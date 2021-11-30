Commentary: Why financial markets are reacting to Omicron variant with panic

LAUSANNE: Until the Omicron variant hit the headlines, the signs were that 2021 was going to close with a stellar stock market performance.

Most markets have been on the rise since the beginning of the year, with the S&P500 up about 25 per cent and the FTSE All Share index up by about 10 per cent.

There had certainly been some concern that share valuations were irrationally high. This concern was justified – especially if we take into account that most markets closed 2020 on a positive note, too.

Having experienced the worst pandemic in 100 years, and also a significant global recession, it seems nonsense that stock markets should have gone so high – yet there seemed no signs of anything that would stop them.

But then came the news of the Omicron variant and the fear that surrounds it, which led to a massive sell-off on Friday (Nov 26), and a partial rebound at the time of writing.

So what should we make of this? Are financial markets acknowledging that we have been in a bubble, with share prices misaligned with the real economy, or is this just a temporary panic before a continuation upwards?

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT OMICRON SO FAR

These are the facts: New coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 spread significantly in South Africa and Botswana and was identified as more contagious and less controllable than previously known variants.

Daily cases in South Africa are now nearing 3,000, which is still not much more than one-tenth of the peak reached in July. Only 24.4 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

Cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in many other countries, including the United Kingdom, Egypt, Belgium and Ireland.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the new variant was likely to spread further and “poses a very high global risk”, many countries have closed their borders to air traffic from southern Africa.