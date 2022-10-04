Commentary: Is it time for stock market investors to hold or fold?

SINGAPORE: The Singapore stock market had been dismissed by some investors in the past few years as offering dismal returns, compared to markets in the US and China which offered much higher returns even through the pandemic.

However, with global stock markets having taken a massive beating into bear market territory this year and lots of volatility, the Singapore stock market in comparison has held its own steadily as a harbour in a storm of sorts.

IS THERE NO ESCAPE?

Inflation has dominated global headlines this year and equities and other risk assets have tumbled. Is there no escape in this uncertain environment? Where is the last bastion for investors to seek shelter from this massive storm that seems to be affecting almost all markets? Is it time to panic?

The risk assets sell-off this year has sparked many questions, and with the uncertain and slowing outlook, many investors have opted to stay on the sidelines while waiting for clearer market directions.