Commentary: Is a neutral Ukraine the only way to stop this war?

BIRMINGHAM, England: A month after Russian troops rolled across the border, at last negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are on the table. But on Monday (Mar 21), the Kremlin said that peace talks had not yet made significant progress.

Moscow has pointed the finger at Kyiv for making unacceptable proposals, while Kyiv has said that it will not surrender or accept Russia’s ultimatums. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, had earlier declared in a news conference that Ukraine’s neutrality status was being seriously discussed, hastening to add that it would be “along, of course, with security guarantees”.

A week earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already indicated he will not press for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership, given the limited appetite for it within the alliance.

WILL RUSSIA ACCEPT ANYTHING LESS THAN ITS TERMS?

Given that Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and the alliance’s eastward expansion were among the reasons for Russia’s actions in the first place, it’s discouraging that attacks on Ukraine cities have not let up.

Zelenskyy has also said he is open to ”compromise” on Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which Russia wants recognised as independent states.

But Moscow’s peace terms go further – Russia demands not only Ukraine’s neutrality, but also its demilitarisation. It also wants Ukraine to abstain from taking sides in any disputes or on any issues that touch upon geopolitical rivalries.

This would impose further significant restrictions on Ukrainian sovereignty: Would Ukraine be able to continue pursuing membership into the European Union? Or would it even have to give up its current Association Agreement, a framework for political association and economic integration, with the EU?