Commentary: Comparing the Straits of Malacca and Singapore to Hormuz is a fallacy

NO STRATEGIC LEVERAGE

In April, Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa floated the idea of imposing a toll on ships passing through the Malacca Strait, adding that the idea was inspired by Iran’s plans to charge vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. But as quickly as he put forth the idea, Purbaya walked back on it, adding “if only that were possible, but that’s not the case”.

In any case, the offhand remark stirred up some controversy, prompting Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reiterate the country’s adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and that there is no plan to impose any toll.

The more important question is not whether littoral states of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore - chiefly Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore - could impose restrictions, but whether they would have strategic incentives to do so.

Tehran has long viewed Hormuz as a source of strategic leverage. It has for years consistently issued open threats to block Hormuz, and it undertook militarised actions that demonstrated its resolve to that effect, long before the current conflict. Being no state party to the UNCLOS, Iran justified its action to restrict transits through Hormuz by claiming wartime-expedient coastal state controls on innocent passage through its territorial seas.

Yet, there is no Iran analogue in this region. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are UNCLOS state parties, with no prior track record of issuing threats or physical acts in an attempt to control the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. All three countries derive their prosperity and legitimacy from keeping these very sea lanes open.

More importantly, even if such a policy were theoretically contemplated, enforcing it would impose enormous operational and political costs. Sustained interdiction across a roughly 900km-long corridor, either unilaterally or collaboratively, would divert significant assets and manpower from other pressing security priorities and undermine the very economic interests that the littoral states seek to protect. Unlike Iran, the littoral states of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore can ill afford the trade-offs in such maritime security reprioritisation.