Commentary: When someone makes you feel unsafe in public, do you confront, film or walk away?

SINGAPORE: Two recent incidents in Singapore have sparked discussions about what people, especially women and younger people, should do when a stranger makes them feel unsafe.

In August, two girls alleged that a man repeatedly walked around them in a HDB estate in Sengkang, approached them and offered to pay them to do “something” for him. They told him to leave, but later saw him watching them from a car park and hiding behind pillars. One of the girls eventually confronted him and the pair chased him while filming as he ran away, according to a TikTok video.

In another case, a woman alleged that while she was sketching outdoors in Ang Mo Kio, an older man came close to her, hovered nearby and repeatedly looked at her. In a post on social media platform Reddit, the woman said she decided to confront the man who began shouting vulgarities. To which, she decided to respond loudly enough to “outcrazy” him.

Both incidents prompted discussions online, with many praising the ladies involved as brave for standing up for themselves. However, there were also others who cautioned that confronting strangers with unknown intentions could be dangerous.