Commentary: Strength training may be the key to healthy ageing

DURHAM, England: Healthy ageing is about staying independent, maintaining mobility and continuing to enjoy everyday activities as you get older. For many people, what matters most is being able to get out of a chair without help, carry shopping home, climb the stairs and recover quickly after illness.

One of the most important and well-established factors in healthy ageing is muscle strength. Sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength, leads to reduced physical function and mobility.

Over time, muscles become smaller and weaker. This matters because muscle does more than move our limbs: it stabilises joints, supports balance and acts as a reserve during illness or injury.

As muscle strength declines, the risk of falls and fractures increases, particularly in later life. Estimates suggest that sarcopenia affects a substantial proportion of older adults, particularly those over the age of 70.

Sarcopenia is also more widespread in certain groups. Work conducted by my colleagues and I has shown that adults living with multiple long-term conditions (multimorbidity) are at an increased risk of sarcopenia. The good news is that the most effective treatment for sarcopenia is exercise training.