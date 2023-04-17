Commentary: Why everyday decisions feel so stressful - and what to do about it

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Almost every morning I face the same dilemmas. Whether I should wake up my wife with a kiss or let her sleep longer. Should I get out of bed or just press the snooze button? And that is even before I have had my first cup of coffee.

Our daily life is rife with so-called trivial decisions. People often feel silly for overthinking low-stakes decisions but research has shown there are logical reasons for feeling this way. Understanding why you feel so stressed by smaller decisions can help you learn what to do about it.

First, sometimes the sheer number of options overwhelms us, as we find it difficult to compare and contrast the options. Economics scholars long championed the notion that it’s better to have more choices.

But in 2000, United States psychologists Sheena Iyengar and Mark Leeper challenged this idea. In one of their studies, they set up a jam testing table at a supermarket.

Far more consumers bought a jam when they were given fewer options. Almost a third (30 per cent) of customers went on to buy a jam when the stall had six flavours yet only 3 per cent of customers bought jam when there were 24 flavours.

Drawing on these findings, US psychologist Barry Schwartz’s book The Paradox Of Choice: Why More Is Less, argues an abundance of choices can cause people anxiety.