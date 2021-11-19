Commentary: Stress can make you stronger if you learn to identify when extra attention is needed

SINGAPORE: The last few weeks have seen growing apprehension as the cases of serious COVID-19 infections and deaths rise nationally.

At our hospital, the national institution for the mentally unwell, we have faced our own coronavirus outbreak.

The anxiety over whether we could cope with the numbers, which rose rapidly for patients and the staff around them, had my heart pounding every time I thought of the situation.

This is stress. Stress is the internal reaction to threats to the status quo.

It’s one of the most talked about feelings since COVID-19 struck. About 9 per cent surveyed by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) between May 2020 and June 2021 reported mild to severe stress while 13 per cent experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression.

WHEN STRESS BECOMES TOXIC

While stress has been thought of as something destructive that we struggle with and makes us ill, it plays a critical, even healthy, role in preparing our minds and bodies for a difficult situation.

Yes, toxic stress can take a toll on our minds and bodies when extreme emotions and symptoms take over, continue for a long time and begin to extend beyond an individual’s control.

This is especially true during this pandemic in which individuals are isolated, families separated, and work disrupted. Added stress has come from managing kids while working from home and the uncertainty of whether businesses can reopen over these two years.