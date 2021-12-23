Commentary: Reducing stress may protect you from COVID-19, so make it a priority

WACO, Texas: While stress has always been around, in 2021 it has seemed utterly inescapable.

Between the stress of family possibly getting very ill, increased care responsibilities, perpetual concern about lost income, the pain of social disconnection, and the rise of new variants, the stressors are never-ending.

Not surprisingly, recent US surveys have reported that 55 per cent of the general population felt increased stress during the pandemic and university students around the world reported pandemic-related increases in depression and anxiety.

While many have acknowledged the decline in mental health since early 2020, what has gone mostly unspoken is how these feelings may be connected to your likelihood of getting sick.

HOW STRESS MAKES YOU SICK

You may have heard previously that stress is bad for you, but perhaps you didn’t understand exactly how. In fact, researchers have been studying the mechanisms of how this works for decades.

This body of evidence has proven without question that stress can cause damaging changes to the immune system in both humans and animals.