Commentary: Suburban private housing is getting more attractive in the era of hybrid work

SINGAPORE: The closure of physical offices to protect workers from the coronavirus has led employees to rethink how they work. It appears to have gotten buyers to also reconsider how they want to live.

Buyers in Singapore have been snapping up larger homes during the pandemic, both in the public and private housing market.

Sales of new private homes rose 82.2 per cent in July, the second-highest month of sales so far in 2021, with most in the Outside Central Region (OCR).

Recently announced delays to HDB Build-to-Order flats may have the effect of tipping buyers at the income cut-off margins towards private housing.

Workplaces have gradually opened up since Aug 19, after the easing of measures allowed up to 50 per cent of the workforce to return, with companies moving towards a flexible working model across corporate offices and homes.

But work from home arrangements look set to remain at the core of the future of work, and many Singapore workers are learning from their prolonged remote work experience.

People are now more acutely aware of their preference for bigger living spaces to set up dedicated workspaces or makeshift home offices segregated from personal spaces and may seek out more convenient amenities within their residences and neighbourhoods.