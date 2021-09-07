Commentary: Suga, the second Japanese prime minister felled by COVID-19

WASHINGTON: With Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announcing that he will not seek reelection as leader of his party, COVID-19 has now dispatched two Japanese prime ministers in short order.

After presiding over the country’s longest administration in the postwar era, Shinzo Abe abruptly resigned one year ahead of schedule in August 2020. A new bout of illness motivated Abe to step down 13 years after health ended his short first premiership, but a bungled response to the pandemic bedeviled his administration and ultimately redefined his political legacy.

Modest economic expansion came to an abrupt halt due to a consumption tax increase and the pandemic lockdowns.

Abe’s team fumbled the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship as well as the delivery of cash payouts to help the public cope with the economic emergency in the early stages of the pandemic.

Important international convenings were postponed, namely the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a state visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The fabled top-down leadership of Abe’s administration was humbled by the virus.

When Abe bowed quickly out of office, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) bosses rallied around Suga, his right-hand man and chief cabinet secretary, to serve the remainder of Abe’s term and steward Japan’s coronavirus response.

The public craved stability in uncertain times and upon his ascent to the prime minister’s office, Suga enjoyed a wave of popular support (74 per cent approval at its height).

The comedown has been abrupt, with support for Suga’s administration dwindling to around 30 per cent in recent weeks, driven by profound disappointment with his handling of the pandemic.