Commentary: Concerns over giving people ideas undermine needed conversations on suicide

SINGAPORE: We are poorly equipped as a society to help those in crisis.

We were reminded of that this week when a Singapore Armed Forces regular was found dead at a multi-storey carpark at Gombak Base on Monday (Aug 23) and just last month after revelations that a River Valley High School student charged with the murder of his schoolmate had attempted suicide.

But the warning bells were sounded earlier when the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) reported the highest number of reported suicides last year since 2012 and highlighted the psychological distress arising from social isolation and financial worries exacerbated by the pandemic.

Worryingly, the suicide incidence rate among those aged 10 to 19 had also risen from 4.0 per 100,000 in 2019 to 5.5 per 100,000 in 2020.

People too tend not to ask for help, suggesting the numbers of those contemplating suicide may be much larger. Despite elderly suicides spiking, SOS had received much fewer calls from this group between April 2019 to March 2020.

What’s clear is that we need to have a national conversation so those who need help can find it. But how can we do so in a sensitive manner for such a delicate issue?