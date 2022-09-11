Commentary: In sunny Singapore, shockingly few of us use sunscreen

SINGAPORE: Singapore may be known for its tropical, sunny climate, but it appears that we don’t take enough precautions against damaging UV rays.

According to a study by researchers at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and National Skin Centre, more than half of Singapore residents do not take any measures to protect themselves from the sun. Only 23.9 per cent say they use sunscreen.

This is not ideal because extended exposure to sunlight increases our risk of skin cancer. While the incidence of skin cancer in Singapore is lower compared to breast cancer in women and colon and rectum cancer in men, it is still among the top 10 most common cancers in both genders.

The study found that men and dark-skinned individuals are among those more vulnerable to poor sun safety habits and prolonged sun exposure.

SUNSCREEN STILL SEEN AS A BEAUTY PRODUCT

This profile fits someone I know who has never applied any sunscreen in his life: My dad. As a blue-collar worker, he sees his tanned, rugged skin as part of his identity.

“This is the look of a hard worker who labours under the sun,” he would adamantly respond whenever anyone comments about how tan he looks.

I have encouraged him to use sunscreen but to no avail. He has never felt a need to take care of his skin.