SINGAPORE: A string of apparently unrelated cybersecurity incidents around the world has revealed risks that any country, including Singapore, could be vulnerable to.

Last month, hackers hijacked public LED screens in Kluang, Malaysia, and broadcast obscene content at several locations. Around the same time and halfway across the world, other hackers sabotaged internet-connected commercial refrigerators across Europe, manipulating temperature settings to rise as high as 50°C and causing widespread food spoilage, operational disruptions and even store fires.

There were also reports of freezer malfunctions in US military bases earlier in August, which the Pentagon is reportedly considering to be a suspected hack following the fridge outages in Europe.

VULNERABILITIES REVEALED

The incidents have exposed security weaknesses in the growing number of electronic devices connected to the internet over the past decades.