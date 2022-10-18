Commentary: Same-day and single-item deliveries come at a cost

SINGAPORE: A successful supply chain does not make the news. By nature, supply chains should be invisible to the consumer, except perhaps briefly in supermarkets as stock is unloaded from crates onto near-empty shelves.

Near-empty, rather than empty, is important to note because efficient supply chains are designed for goods to arrive just in time. This “just-in-time” system of inventory management is characteristic of what is known as a lean supply chain.

Lean supply chains are efficient, cost-effective and have traditionally worked well when circumstances were predictable and reliable.

The last two years have not been predictable or reliable. Instead, “supply chain disruption” is a now-familiar phrase. The COVID-19 pandemic upset supply as manufacturers and logistics operators struggled with labour shortages and lockdowns.

That was compounded by the unprecedented surge in demand as consumers, locked in and working from home, transferred their spending from services to goods. This contributed to surging shipping prices, backed-up ports and companies scrambling for warehousing space to store extra inventory.

The impact on businesses was great. When cosmetics giant Revlon filed for bankruptcy, it cited supply chain issues as a contributing factor. US retail giants Target and Walmart’s share prices fell sharply because of excess inventory on their balance sheets – the result of changing consumer spending patterns as the pandemic eased.