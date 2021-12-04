Commentary: Today's supply-chain bottlenecks are creating shortages

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Global supply chains used to be the last thing policymakers worried about.

The topic was largely the concern of academics, who studied the possible efficiency gains and potential risks associated with this aspect of globalisation.

Although Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 had demonstrated how supply-chain disruptions could impact the global economy, few anticipated how central the problem could become.

Not anymore. Today's supply-chain bottlenecks are creating shortages, propping up inflation, and preoccupying policymakers around the world.

US President Joe Biden's administration deserves credit for recognising that supply chains are key to future economic security.

In February 2021, Biden issued an executive order directing several federal agencies to secure and strengthen the American supply chain; and in June, the White House published a 100-day review on "Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalising American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-Based Growth."

SUPPLY CHAINS HAVE IMPOSED SOCIAL COSTS

This 250-page report contains many important proposals. Some are already part of the broader discussion on improving the US workforce's skills and the economy's capacity for innovation.

Other ideas have been circulating for a while in international relations and security studies; for example, the document considers the national-security implications of defence and other critical industries' reliance on imported inputs.

But the review's most important contribution is its observation that global supply chains have imposed various social costs: "Our private sector and public policy approach to domestic production, which for years prioritised efficiency and low costs over security, sustainability and resilience, has resulted in supply chain risks."