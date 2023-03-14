Commentary: Silicon Valley Bank collapse - what financial history tells us about the fallout

LONDON: What are the implications of the rapid demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)? That is arguably now the most important question in global finance. What can financial history tell us about what may happen next?

First, Silicon Valley Bank was an outlier in many dimensions. Deposits had tripled since the fourth quarter of 2019 to US$189 billion at the end of 2021. That compared with an industry growth of 37 per cent over the same period, according to Autonomous Research.

SVB also had an unusually high reliance on corporate and venture capital funding. Around 95 per cent of its deposits were uninsured at the end of last year compared with one-third at a sample of major United States banks. The run is reminiscent of the hedge funds who fled their prime brokers in 2008.

Decisively, the bank had made a shockingly large unhedged bet on longer-term bonds at peak prices. Rising rates crushed the trade and the bank was left sitting on an unrealised loss of close to US$16 billion - more than its equity base. Deposit outflows then started to crystallise this into a realised loss.

Given the highly idiosyncratic deposit base skewed to the tech industry and the supersized rates trade, the collapse of SVB may not prove to be systemic. “One bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch,” Davide Serra, an investor and former banks analyst, argued this weekend.