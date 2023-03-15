Commentary: Silicon Valley Bank collapse – deposit backstop revives spectre of moral hazard

LONDON: This is no time for lectures on moral hazard, former United States Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said ahead of the raft of US policy initiatives announced on Sunday (Mar 12) to stabilise the financial system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Maybe, but might we at least be allowed a brief lament?

Depositors in SVB are to be made whole even if their cash holdings with the failed lender are above the US$250,000 cap that’s meant to apply to US bank deposit insurance. As in the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the authorities have stepped in to ensure that depositors don’t lose money.

AVERTING A BANKING CRISIS

There were many voices arguing for such a move. The alternative was to risk the stability of the deposit system and inflict huge damage on the technology sector. If SVB customers weren’t protected, that might have spooked depositors in other smaller US banks, triggering runs.

It looks like a cost-free move that ticks a lot of boxes. There’s no bailout for shareholders or bondholders - so those who consciously put capital at risk have paid the price.

And it’s far from clear that there’s a colossal gap between SVB’s assets and the total deposit liability. The US Federal Reserve said no taxpayer funds would be needed to cover losses from SVB’s failure. It appears the banking sector will ultimately pick up the tab if there is one.