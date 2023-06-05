Commentary: Why Southeast Asia should care about the 2024 elections in Taiwan

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia has several upcoming elections to look forward to. Indonesia, for instance, will hold its general election on Feb 14, 2024, Cambodia will hold its general election in July this year, while Singapore will hold a presidential election by Sep 13. These elections are significant and will certainly be closely watched.

Further afield, Taiwan is scheduled to hold its presidential election on Jan 13, 2024. How this election plays out will have ramifications for US-China relations and prospects for peace and stability across the straits.

The three main contenders - William Lai (Lai Ching-te) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan’s People Party (TPP) - have already formally announced their candidacy and started campaigning.

The Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's Parliament, is also up for re-election. According to recent presidential polls, Lai remains slightly ahead of Hou, while Ko trails in third place.

However, the outlook for DPP's Legislative Yuan races appears less optimistic, as many predictions suggest that it would be difficult for the party to maintain its legislative majority, a position it has held since 2016.

If Lai secures the presidency with a minority in the Legislative Yuan, it could present challenges for the party in implementing significant reforms and in increasing military spending amid escalating cross-strait tensions, similar to the difficulties encountered by the DPP during the Chen Shui-bian administration from 2000 to 2008.