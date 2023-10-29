Commentary: ‘Like it was with Jack Ma’: China puts world’s biggest Apple supplier in its crosshairs

TAIPEI: Two months ago, Terry Gou was talking big. Announcing his intention to run for president in his native Taiwan, Foxconn’s billionaire founder argued that China - home to most of the factories where the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer churns out Apple’s iPhones - could not touch him or his company.

“If the Chinese Communist party regime were to say, ‘If you don’t listen to me, I’ll confiscate your assets from Foxconn’, I would say: ‘Yes, please do it!’ I cannot follow their orders, I won’t be threatened,” Gou said, insisting his business interests would not make him beholden to China.

Now, Beijing has called his bluff on that boast. Tax inspectors have descended on Foxconn subsidiaries in two Chinese provinces and are investigating land use by group companies in two others, in a co-ordinated large-scale probe that Taiwanese executives and government officials say smacks of a politically motivated crackdown.

It evokes memories of how Beijing cut down to size one of China’s greatest entrepreneurs: Jack Ma, the founder of internet giant Alibaba. After Ma castigated the country’s financial sector policies three years ago, regulators moved against his fintech company Ant Group. The backlash forced Ma to retreat from his businesses and broadened into a campaign to discipline China’s vibrant private sector.

“The message is clear: You must not threaten the authority and political interests of the leaders - just like it was with Jack Ma,” said Chen Te-sheng, an expert on Taiwanese businesses in China and a member of Taiwan’s National Security Council under former president Ma Ying-jeou.

In the three days since China made the investigations public, Hon Hai Precision Industry, the group’s Taiwan-listed flagship company, has lost more than 5 per cent of its value, Hong Kong-listed shares of smartphone manufacturing subsidiary FIH Mobile have shed 15 per cent and those of Shanghai-listed Foxconn Industrial Internet, a producer of network equipment and industrial robots, have lost 16 per cent.