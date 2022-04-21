Commentary: Omicron outbreak forces Taiwan to re-examine pandemic strategy

TAIPEI: There has hardly been a better place to live through the COVID-19 pandemic than in Taiwan.

With strict border controls, meticulous tracking and tracing, and almost universal use of face masks, the island recorded among the lowest infection and death rates in the world and achieved that even without lockdowns.

However, that recipe for success has run its course. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is forcing Taiwan to move from preventing infections to co-existing with the virus.

As they observe many Western countries allowing the virus to rage through their societies and China stubbornly clinging to a zero-COVID approach, Taiwanese health officials are adamant that there must be a better way.

“Those countries that failed to prevent the spread, or opened up quickly, have to tolerate a high death toll. China is the other extreme, which we will not follow either,” said Chen Chien-jen, an epidemiologist who oversaw Taiwan’s pandemic control effort when he was vice-president until late 2020 and continues to advise the health ministry.

“We want to keep severe cases and deaths to an absolute minimum. Mild cases should be able to live without fear, but we will not release them into the community without any restrictions either,” said Chen. “This is our new Taiwan model.”

While health experts agree that Taiwan can be proud of its pandemic control record, adjusting its approach is a highly challenging exercise. So far, only about four in every 100,000 people in Taiwan have died from COVID-19. That compares with fewer than one per 100,000 in China and 301 in the United States.