Commentary: We’re taking more photographs than ever – but are we making memories?

SINGAPORE: Some of you will remember a time when film cameras were the only way to take photographs and weren’t just an attempt to be ironic or unique.

If that makes you feel old, some of my undergraduate students are unfamiliar with hipster camera technology from 2010 (although, in their defence, they were eight).

The number of images that we create on a day-to-day basis has expanded exponentially, thanks to the introduction and rapid adoption of smartphones. Data from research firms say that from 2010 to 2019, the global population took 8.6 trillion photos – seven times more compared to the previous decade.

Memory cards and online storage now have such large capacities that an average user’s library of photographs numbers in the thousands, if not tens of thousands.

Even though digital cameras have been around for almost 30 years, few of us carried them around daily. It’s a smartphone’s ubiquity, coupled with its megapixels and storage capacity, that enables and sometimes unconsciously coerces us to document our lives.

In other words, technology has given us opportunities to see and remember things very differently from the way that our grandparents did.